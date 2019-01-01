Afcon 2019: Nigeria face Cameroon in Round of 16
Nigeria will face defending champions Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout phase after finishing as Group B runners-up following their 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.
They now face the Indomitable Lions who booked their place in the knockout phase after Benin Republic held them to a 0-0 draw at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on Tuesday.
Clarence Seedorf’s men conceded Group F’s top spot to Ghana because the Black Stars scored more goals. Cameroon must now beat Gernot Rohr’s side for a place in the last eight.
The encounter takes place on Saturday at Alexandria Stadium on July 6.
Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-1 in their last outing in the competition with Jay-Jay Okocha and John Utaka finding the target at the 2004 edition staged in Tunisia.