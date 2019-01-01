Afcon 2019: Nigeria face Cameroon in Round of 16

The Super Eagles must find their way past the Indomitable Lions to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition in Egypt

will face defending champions in the Round of 16 of the (Afcon) in .

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout phase after finishing as Group B runners-up following their 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.

They now face the Indomitable Lions who booked their place in the knockout phase after Benin Republic held them to a 0-0 draw at Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia on Tuesday.

Clarence Seedorf’s men conceded Group F’s top spot to because the Black Stars scored more goals. Cameroon must now beat Gernot Rohr’s side for a place in the last eight.

The encounter takes place on Saturday at Alexandria Stadium on July 6.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-1 in their last outing in the competition with Jay-Jay Okocha and John Utaka finding the target at the 2004 edition staged in .