Afcon 2019: No Prince, no party: KP Boateng mocks Ghana

The national team outcast has reacted to the Black Stars failure at the continental showpiece

Ghanaian football player Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken a jab at the Black Stars following their exit from the (Afcon) in on Monday.

The West Africans' hopes of ending a 37-year trophy drought ended following a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against in the Round of 16, the match having ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Boateng hasn't returned to the Black Stars squad after his behaviour was called into question at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in . The German-born player, who spent the second part of last season on loan at , was snubbed for Afcon after indicating an interest to return to the national team.

"No PRINCE no PARTY, " Boateng wrote on a Twitter post with the hashtags "GhanaBlackStars" and #Afcon.

Ahead of the gathering, Football Association Normalisation Committee chairman Kofi Amoah revealed Boateng, together with Sulley Muntari, who was also suspended during the controversial World Cup campaign, had expressed interest to be considered for the competition.

Boateng won 15 caps and scored two goals during his two spells with the four-time African champions.