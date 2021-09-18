India

AFC Women's Asian Cup: List of winners (1975-2018)

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners of the AFC Women's Asian Cup since its inception...

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is a quadrennial competition that was established in the year 1975. It is the marquee women's football competition in the AFC region which also acts as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup. 

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will be the 20th edition of the tournament and it will be hosted in India. The Indian women's team have already qualified for the competition by courtesy of being the host nation. It is slated to take place between January 20 and February 6. 

The Indian team have already started preparing for the competition under new head coach Thomas Dennerby in Jharkhand. The last time India eves qualified for the tournament was back in 2003 and their best performances came in 1979 and 1983 when they stood second. 

In the upcoming edition of the competition, 12 teams will participate with Japan being the defending champions. 

Who were the previous winners? Check out the table below. 

AFC WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP WINNER'S LIST

YEAR

WINNERS

SCORE

RUNNERS-UP

THIRD PLACE
1975 New Zealand 3-1 Thailand Australia
1977 Chinese Taipei 3-1 Thailand Singapore
1979 Chinese Taipei 2-0 India Western Australia & Hong Kong
1981 Chinese Taipei 5-0 Thailand India
1983 Thailand 3-0 India Malaysia
1986 China PR 2-0 Japan Thailand
1989 China PR 1-0 Chinese Taipei Japan
1991 China PR 5-0 Japan Chinese Taipei
1993 China PR 3-0 North Korea Japan
1995 China PR 2-0 Japan Chinese Taipei
1997 China PR 2-0 North Korea Japan
1999 China PR 3-0 Chinese Taipei North Korea
2001 North Korea 2-0 Japan China PR
2003 North Korea 2-1 China PR South Korea
2006 China PR 2-2 (4-2 pen.) Australia North Korea
2008 North Korea 2-1 China Japan
2010 Australia  1-1 (5-4 pen.) North Korea Japan
2014 Japan 1-0 Australia China
2018 Japan 1-0 Australia China

 