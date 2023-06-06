'A pleasure' - Jesse Lingard sends message after Nottingham Forest release confirmed

The former Manchester United man was released by Nottingham Forest after a disappointing campaign from the player's point of view.

Lingard to leave Nottingham Forest

No renewal after one-year deal expired

Thanked the fans and the club on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? Lingard posted a message for Forest and their fans on social media, expressing his gratitude as he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 30-year-old Englishman took to Instagram to post several pictures of him and his teammates during his one-year stint at Forest and stated that "it was a pleasure."

"Thank you to everybody @officialnffc from the fans to all the backroom staff and of course the players. Been a rollercoaster journey but we stuck together through thick and thin and achieved our goal. It’s been a pleasure," the caption of Lingard's post read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a terrific stint on loan at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season, where he scored nine Premier League goals in 16 appearances, Lingard returned to Manchester United for 2021-22. However, he joined Forest on a one-year, £120,000 a week deal for the 2022-23 season.

They signed him in their bid to avoid relegation, but a series of injuries and some poor form saw Lingard fall down the pecking order under head coach Steve Cooper, starting in just one game in 2023. Although Nottingham avoided relegation and are set to stay in the Premier League for at least another season, it remains to be seen if Lingard will find any suitors in England next season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The midfielder is currently enjoying the off-season in Barbados, but will soon be mulling over where he will play next as he is now a free agent.