2022 World Cup: Tunisia can challenge Denmark for second spot - Rohr

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes Tunisia have a strong squad capable of fighting Denmark for second spot in their World Cup group.

Tunisia will face France, Denmark & Australia

Will be featuring at the World Cup for sixth time

Rohr confident Tunisia can secure second spot

WHAT HAPPENED? The Carthage Eagles will kick off their campaign in the Gulf nation against the Danish Dynamite at Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of the fixture, the 69-year-old German tactician Rohr, who handled the Super Eagles and also played against Tunisia before, believes the North Africans have good players and have a chance to fight Denmark to the second spot.

WHAT DID HE SAY?: "They have good players. Most play in France,” said Rohr as quoted by Wettbasis. “We know they are strong up front, quick on the wings and always very good with the ball in the centre of defence. Usually also a good goalkeeper. They concede few goals.

"In the spirit of the Tunisians, the defensive is the most important thing. Not getting a goal and then playing on the counter with the fast strikers." They have a chance to challenge Denmark for second place, albeit as underdogs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Carthage Eagles will be parading at the global competition for the sixth time having featured in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TUNISIA? After taking on Denmark, Tunisia, who are pooled in Group D, will face Australia in their second match at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday before winding up the group against world champions France at Education City Stadium on November 30.