Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson provides update on Max Cleworth after defensive star forced off during Leyton Orient clash

Getty Images SportNathan EdwardsWrexham boss Phil Parkinson provides update on Max Cleworth after defensive star forced off during Leyton Orient clashM. CleworthWrexhamLeague OneMax Cleworth picked up an injury in Wrexham's 0-0 draw away at Leyton Orient and Phil Parkinson has provided an update on the defender.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCleworth went off in Wrexham's 0-0 drawHas started every League One game this seasonParkinson admits talented defender will be a big lossArticle continues below