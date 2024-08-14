Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2024-25Getty
Scott Wilson

'Beyond belief' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson vents fury at match officials after Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield United as he pinpoints moment that 'changed game' for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

WrexhamCarabao CupSheffield United vs WrexhamSheffield UnitedPhil Parkinson

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hit out at the referee's performance in the Red Dragons' Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Parkinson angry with Sheff Utd equaliser
  • Wrexham eventually beaten 4-2
  • No Carabao Cup run this season
Article continues below