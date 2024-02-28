'The World Cup was for nothing' - Aitana Bonmati claims 2023 triumph hasn't improved state of women's football in Spain as she makes comparison with 'big change' in England
Aitana Bonmati claimed that the 2023 World Cup triumph did not have a positive impact on Women's football in Spain.
- Bonmati disappointed even after World Cup win
- World Cup triumph did not impact women's football in Spain
- Drew comparisons with English football