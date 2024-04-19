This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Bruce Springsteen PrinceGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Why ‘rock star’ Lionel Messi has been likened to Prince & Bruce Springsteen as Hollywood actor makes pitch to Taylor Twellman for movie starring Inter Miami icon

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi is a “rock star”, Paul Scheer has told Taylor Twellman, with the Inter Miami icon putting on a show akin to Prince or Bruce Springsteen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great wowing U.S. audiences
  • Packs out stadiums wherever he goes
  • Fans flock to catch a glimpse of games

Editors' Picks