Where next for Jurgen Klopp? Barcelona, Germany and the Liverpool manager's future options - ranked

After Sunday's FA Cup win over Norwich City, Jurgen Klopp implored the Anfield crowd to forget about the fact that he is stepping down as Liverpool manager this summer and focus solely on cheering his players to victory between now and the end of the season.

There is zero chance of that, of course. The Kop will continue to serenade their beloved boss in every single game between now and May There's also no chance of the speculation surrounding his imminent exit dying down either. The fans are desperate to not only give Klopp the send-off he so richly deserves, but also find out who will be succeeding the German at the helm.

But what about the man himself? What's next for one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen? GOAL runs through all his potential options below...