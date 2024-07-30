What's going on with Joao Felix? Atletico Madrid forward hoping to avoid Asian pre-season tour amid Aston Villa, Barcelona and Benfica interest
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is hoping to miss the club's pre-season tour as he tries to secure a move away from Diego Simeone's side.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Felix back at Atletico but does not want to stay
- Spent last season on loan with Barcelona
- Has attracted interest from Aston Villa & Benfica