VIDEO: Jack Grealish claims he doesn't train his calves in hilarious exchange with Donkey from Shrek as Man City star rejects savage Lord Farquaad comparison during visit to Universal Studios
Jack Grealish has claimed to not train his famous calves during a hilarious exchange with Donkey from Shrek as Manchester City’s squad visit Orlando.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Premier League champions in the States
- Guardiola's side passing through Florida
- Taking opportunities to relax & see sights