USWNT all-time leading scorers: Wambach, Hamm & players with most goals - listed

GOAL counts down the most prolific players in the history of the U.S. women's national team, the Women's World Cup's most successful side

The U.S. women's national team is one of the most successful teams in the history of women's football.

It has won more Women's World Cup titles than any other nation, as well as the most Olympic gold medals in history, while also racking up a record nine CONCACAF Women's Championship triumphs.

As the old saying goes, goals win games, so the U.S. has had some of the most prolific goal-scorers the women's game has ever seen while filling its trophy cabinet - from the legendary Abby Wambach to the iconic Mia Hamm, as well as stars still active such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

But who has scored the most goals in the history of the USWNT? GOAL has all the numbers you need to know.