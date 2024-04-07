What is USMNT star Folarin Balogun's ceiling? Monaco’s ex-Arsenal striker told he can ‘go all the way’

Getty/GOALChris BurtonWhat is USMNT star Folarin Balogun's ceiling? Monaco’s ex-Arsenal striker told he can ‘go all the way’Folarin BalogunUSAMonacoLigue 1Copa AmericaFolarin Balogun has the potential to be “one of the best”, claims a former Arsenal coach, with the USMNT star told that he can “go all the way”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStriker starred on loan at Reims last seasonPlenty of potential still to be unlockedLooking to become a key man for club & country