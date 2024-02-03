Ugly scenes at AFCON as referee has to be ushered off pitch & shielded from angry Mali players after chaotic end to Ivory Coast defeat that saw THREE players sent off

Ugly scenes at AFCON as referee has to be ushered off pitch & shielded from angry Mali players after chaotic end to Ivory Coast defeat that saw THREE players sent offRichard MillsGetty/GOAL/GTVGhanaIvory CoastMaliAfrica Cup of NationsMali vs Ivory CoastIvory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final win over Mali ended in ugly scenes as the Eagles players swarmed the referee after the game.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIvory Coast beat Mali 2-1 in AFCONTournament hosts into semi-finalsChaotic scenes at the full time whistle