'F***ing weasel' - Troy Deeney banned for threatening to punch match official in the face before being sacked by Forest Green Rovers

Jack McRae
Troy Deeney Forest Green 2023-24Getty Images
Troy DeeneyForest Green RoversLeague Two

Troy Deeney is alleged to have threatened to punch a match official as his short stint as a manager came to a fiery end.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Deeney sacked as boss of Forest Green Rovers
  • Deeney had been given touchline ban
  • Ban was for abuse of official

Editors' Picks