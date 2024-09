Tottenham fans rage at Ange Postecoglou for 'bending over' in 'embarrassing' derby defeat to Arsenal as under-fire boss is slammed for blowing £350m on 'shocking' squad Tottenham A. Postecoglou Arsenal Premier League Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham fans have hit out at manager Ange Postecoglou for his side's "embarrassing" 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal.