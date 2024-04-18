Wayne Rooney Birmingham GFXGetty
Chris Burton

Tom Brady sent ‘patience running thin’ warning after ambitious Premier League claims & failed Wayne Rooney experiment – with NFL legend facing relegation threat at Birmingham

BirminghamWayne RooneyChampionship

Tom Brady has been warned that “patience is running thin” at Birmingham after ambitious Premier League claims and a failed Wayne Rooney experiment.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American football icon is a Blues investor
  • Intention was to push for promotion
  • Second tier survival battle playing out instead

Editors' Picks