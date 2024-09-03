GettyRyan TolmichUSMNT's Tim Ream shares insights on facing Pochettino in Premier League as ex-Spurs, Chelsea boss reportedly nears U.S. roleUSAM. PochettinoT. ReamUSA vs CanadaCanadaFriendliesU.S. men's national team defender says he always found it difficult to play against Pochettino-coached teams in the Premier LeagueArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReam shares perspective on PochettinoUSMNT still haven't officially appointed managerTeam set for friendlies vs Canada and New ZealandArticle continues below