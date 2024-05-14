Thomas Frank to Man Utd?! Brentford boss emerges as 'strong contender' to replace Erik ten Hag as he's boosted by pre-existing relationship with INEOS
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has reportedly emerged as a "strong contender" to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United head coach.
- United yet to decide on Ten Hag's future
- FA Cup defeat could spell end for Dutch manager
- Frank touted to fill his spot in Old Trafford dugout