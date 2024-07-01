PSG move finally offers Lionesses hero Mary Earps the chance to win regular silverware as Man Utd left exposed: GOAL grades the biggest deals from the 2024 women's summer transfer window

All summer long, GOAL will be handing out grades for the biggest transfers from around the women's game

From Vivianne Miedema to Fran Kirby, there are some huge names of the women's game set to be on the move in what looks sure to be a massive summer transfer window. There are plenty of deals that have been rumoured for a while now, but over the next weeks and months, more and more speculation is sure to arise ahead of the 2024-25 season.

As always, some of those deals will work out and some won't. How successful each move will be can be hard to gauge at the time, but sometimes it's not; sometimes it looks like a sure win straight away, whether it is for the buyer, the seller or the player themselves.

GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know how all parties have done in every massive move in this transfer window. Throughout the summer, we will be grading every big done deal as it happens, letting you track the winners - and losers - of the off-season.

Check out our latest grades below