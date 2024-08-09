Spain are Olympic champions! La Roja avoid remarkable collapse against France to complete golden summer with 5-3 win as Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena and super-sub Sergio Camello spoil the party for Thierry Henry
Spain have continued their extraordinary run of success on the international stage by beating hosts France 5-3 to claim gold at the Olympics.
- Spain win Olympics thriller
- Fermin Lopez stars for Spain
- Disappointment for Thierry Henry