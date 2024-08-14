Revealed: The Premier League ground with the best atmosphere, the worst away fans in the division and who will win the title, finish in the top four and get relegated - according to the fans
Football fans have been busy making their predictions ahead of the start of the new 2024-25 Premier League season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Premier League will kick off on Friday
- Fans make predictions ahead of new campaign
- Supporters also name best stadium and worst fans