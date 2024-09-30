Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois throws a lighter during La Liga derby with AtleticoGetty
Chris Burton

'If we provoke people, they get angry' - Real star Thibaut Courtois called out by Atletico boss Diego Simeone for role in chaotic Madrid derby scenes as barrage of missiles aimed at goalkeeper sees match suspended

T. CourtoisReal MadridAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridLaLigaD. Simeone

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been called out by Atletico boss Diego Simeone for the role that he played in inciting derby chaos.

  • Feisty La Liga clash brought to a halt
  • Los Blancos keeper goaded home support
  • Punishments likely after dramatic tie
