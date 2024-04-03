Leny Yoro Lille 2023-24Getty
Real Madrid leading transfer race for coveted Lille defender Leny Yoro as youngster prepares to decide future

Leny YoroReal MadridLilleTransfers

Real Madrid are among the favourites to secure the signature of highly-rated Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer.

  • Yoro regarded as top prospect in French football
  • Has refused to pen new deal, current one expires in 2025
  • Madrid have put in groundwork on transfer

