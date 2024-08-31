Raphael Varane left in limbo! Ex-Man Utd star could see contract terminated by Como after playing just 20 minutes for new team and being left out of Serie A squad by coach Cesc Fabregas
Raphael Varane's future at Como is in doubt after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender was left out of their Serie A squad.
- Varane's future at Como is in doubt
- Frenchman arrived in Italy from Manchester United
- His time in England was plagued with injuries