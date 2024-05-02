Fan discontent, constant injuries and the problems Xavi needs to fix at Barcelona after making resignation U-turn

The legendary midfielder is sticking around for one more season, but there remain a number of unresolved issues in Catalunya

Xavi has decided to stay at Barcelona. Less than three full months after promising - repeatedly - in no uncertain terms, that he would leave the club at the end of the season, he has performed quite a dramatic U-turn, vowing to remain in charge until the end of his contract in 2025.

In the week since his announcement, the vibes around the club have been good. A Champions League-winning club legend is sticking around to try and win a second La Liga title in three years. It matters little to a section of supporters that Xavi is limited as a manager, or that Barca are still in a deep financial crisis. The man they wanted to stay in charge will remain at the helm.

At some point, though, reality has to hit. Xavi may have sworn to see out his contract, but the job is far from done. In fact, the manager has tunnelled further into an uncomfortable situation. And although he has the backing of the board, the grace of a portion of a fanbase, and apparent support from the dressing room, this is not merely a question of letting the good times roll.

This is, in fact, a very difficult job that will likely only get harder over the next 12 months, and Xavi will resume his Barca tenure with fires to put out everywhere. As such, GOAL has taken a look at some of the most difficult tasks at hand...