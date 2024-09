Luis Enrique has broken his silence on Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, admitting it is “a pity” that the Frenchman is no longer at PSG.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below World Cup winner left as a free agent

Now a 'Galactico' at Santiago Bernabeu

Spanish coach has nothing but respect Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below