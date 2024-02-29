Paul Pogba - the ultimate wasted talent: Man Utd flop should've won a Ballon d'Or but four-year doping ban means he'll be remembered as one of the game's saddest stories

The Frenchman could have been an all-time great but made one bad decision after another, culminating in a failed drugs test

In Robert De Niro's brilliant 'A Bronx Tale', the movie's young protagonist, Calogero 'C' Anello, comes to realise, "The saddest thing in life is wasted talent, and the choices that you make will shape your life forever."

Paul Pogba is a perfect case in point. He was once the most expensive player on the planet. He should have become its best too. Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon said he used to leave Juventus' players "open-mouthed" with his mix of imposing physique and outrageous technique, while the great Ronaldinho tipped Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or.

So, when the Frenchman rejoined Manchester United in 2016, 'The Theatre of Dreams' offered him the opportunity to realise his - and yet Pogba now looks finished at the very highest level, a victim of his own dreadful decision-making.

Indeed, after seeing his career derailed by injuries and ill-discipline, it's unlikely he'll ever get back on track after being hit with a four-year ban for failing an anti-doping test.