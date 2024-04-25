'I'll be screaming for a Paul Mullin hat-trick!' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds excited to bring Red Dragons to face hometown club Vancouver Whitecaps as summer tour of USA & Canada is announced ahead of return to League One
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has expressed his excitement as the Red Dragons announced their USA and Canada summer tour.
- Wrexham announce USA-Canada tour
- Will face Reynolds' home side Vancouver Whitecaps
- Will also take on Chelsea and Bournemouth