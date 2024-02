Football lovers in the continent are impressed by the Super Eagles' striker's impact on the pitch at both the club and international level.

Victor Osimhen was on the score sheet last weekend in the Serie A assignment between Napoli and Cagliari.

However, his goal was not enough as the visitors conceded late to share the spoils and drop points in the race for the Scudetto.

The Super Eagles forward has been lauded by the fans who feel the lanky attacker is the only player who is ready to deliver when called upon.