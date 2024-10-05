Nico Williams insists he's 'happy' at Athletic Club despite Barcelona, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer interest - but Spain star refuses to commit his future beyond 2025
Nico Williams insisted he is happy to continue with Athletic Club despite interest from European giants like Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.
- Williams happy at Athletic Club
- Refuses to commit future beyond 2025
- Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea wanted the winger in the summer