Newcastle pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about Newcastle's pre-season games and how to watch them.

As Newcastle United gear up for the 2024-25 season, anticipation and excitement are palpable among fans and players alike. The pre-season schedule is a crucial period for the Magpies, offering a blend of challenging fixtures that will help sharpen their skills and build momentum.

With friendlies against strong opponents, Newcastle will be aiming to test their squad's depth, integrate new signings, and refine tactical approaches under the watchful eye of their coaching staff. They will be confident of improving from their seventh-placed finish in the 2023-24 season of the Premier League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Newcastle's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.