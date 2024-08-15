New York Knicks forward Josh Hart takes to social media to show excitement for Chelsea FC's upcoming Premier League campaign

Hart has made no secret of his love of Chelsea FC and has sharing his thoughts on social media ahead of the Blues' season opener

Josh Hart is known for his hard work on the court as a key part of the New York Knicks' rotation.

Off the court, he's like millions of Chelsea fans around the world -- a die-hard Blue.

The forward frequently voices his takes about the London-based club on social media, with posts about the Blues dating back to the 2017 season on his X (Twitter) account.

More recently, though, he's found himself interacting with Chelsea fans, asking questions and throwing hot takes onto his social media pages as he shares his fandom with the world.

With Chelsea's season set to start in a grueling test against Manchester City on Aug. 18, it's a safe bet Hart will be watching. Here are his most notable public moments as a Blue...