Neal Maupay Everton 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Neal Maupay wanted at Marseille to link up with Mason Greenwood in attack after Ligue 1 side suffer major injury blow

Premier LeagueNeal MaupayMarseilleTransfersEvertonLigue 1Mason Greenwood

Marseille are considering a loan move for Everton's Neal Maupay as they look to bolster their attack.

  • Marseille want Maupay on loan
  • Moumbagna ruptured his ACL
  • French forward unused substitute in Everton's season opener
