Mykhailo Mudryk is already testing Enzo Maresca's patience - a Chelsea exit for the £89m flop would benefit everyone

The winger is in danger of falling to the bottom of the Blues' attacking pecking order amid a raft of new arrivals - it may be time for a fresh start

In his brief time in charge of Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has already seen enough of Mykhailo Mudryk to make an analogy that pretty much encapsulates the winger's Stamford Bridge career so far. "Some good moments and then some moments like flipping a coin. You don't know if it's one thing or the other thing," the Italian said following a typical Mudryk performance against Servette recently.

The Ukraine international has been afforded patience in his season-and-a-half in west London to date as he struggles to live up to a hyped-up billing and extortionate transfer fee, but in the early stages of 2024-25, it seems that patience is wearing thin.

Both Chelsea's transfer activity and Maresca's demeanour suggests Mudryk's days may finally be numbered, as the club throws in the towel on the development project and spends big on new signings in his position. Perhaps a loan would be the best option, but the 23-year-old could be gambling his future.