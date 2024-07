This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Minnesota United and Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair sets Leagues Cup record with 16-save performance vs Liga MX side Necaxa Leagues CupMinnesota UnitedNecaxaMinnesota United vs Necaxa The Loons shotstopper put on a goalkeeping clinic, leading 10-man Minnesota to first victory of the tournament. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below MNUFC beats Necaxa 1-0

Loons suffer early red card

St. Clair' heroics salvage victory Article continues below