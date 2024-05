Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options! Axed Chelsea boss in line to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager if he calls it quits - Argentine also interested in Man Utd job Mauricio PochettinoEnglandTransfersChelseaManchester UnitedGareth SouthgatePremier League

Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options when it comes to his next move after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.