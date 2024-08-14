De-Ligt(C)GettyImages
Ritabrata Banerjee

Matthijs de Ligt slammed for being 'lightweight' as Man Utd's latest signing questioned by ex-Liverpool boss Graeme Souness

Manchester UnitedMatthijs de LigtLiverpoolPremier League

Former Liverpool and Rangers manager Graeme Souness has questioned Manchester United's decision to sign 'lightweight' Matthijs de Ligt.

  • Souness raises questions over De Ligt's ability
  • Not the solution to Man Utd's problems
  • Joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich on Tuesday
