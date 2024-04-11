Man Utd accused of 'p*ssing off everybody' in hunt for new players and staff under Sir Jim Ratcliffe as club legend tells Red Devils to be more like bitter rivals Liverpool
Manchester United's quest for signings under Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been criticised and also accused of "p*ssing off everybody" in their pursuit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd looking for a complete squad overhaul
- Have snatched key officials from rivals as well
- Andy Cole hit out at club's transfer dealings