Man Utd looking to poach 17-year-old striker Baylee Dipepa from Port Vale as Sir Jim Ratcliffe focuses on discovering young talent

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd looking to poach 17-year-old striker Baylee Dipepa from Port Vale as Sir Jim Ratcliffe focuses on discovering young talentManchester UnitedBaylee DipepaTransfersPort ValeLeague OnePremier LeagueManchester United are eyeing a move for talented Port Vale forward Baylee Dipepa as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to add new talents to the squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd want to sign Port Vale forward DipepaSir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign young playersThe youngster signed first contract with Port Vale in January