Man Utd or Bayern Munich? Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes preference for next job clear

Zinedine Zidane would prefer to join Manchester United as opposed to Bayern Munich this summer, according to a new report.

  • Zidane out of work and available
  • Bayern to part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer
  • Erik ten Hag under pressure at Manchester United

