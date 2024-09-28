Cristiano Ronaldo Sir Jim RatcliffeGetty
Gill Clark

Man Utd & INEOS have listened to Cristiano Ronaldo over need for rebuild, says ex-Red Devils star

Manchester UnitedC. RonaldoPremier LeagueAl Nassr FC

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha says the club have listened to Cristiano Ronaldo about the need for a rebuild at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo called on United to rebuild
  • Red Devils have not won league title since 2013
  • Saha says club have listened to superstar
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below