'I've never seen Gareth as a fit for Man Utd' - Gary Neville explains why ex-England boss Southgate would be fighting a losing battle if he replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why he believes former England boss Gareth Southgate would not be the right "fit" at Old Trafford.
- Southgate resigns as England boss
- Linked with replacing Ten Hag at Man Utd
- Neville explains concerns about that move