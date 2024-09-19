Man Utd players accused of 'hiding' behind Erik ten Hag after difficult start to new season as ex-Arsenal star claims it's a 'pity' to see how far club has fallen over the last decade
Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has accused Manchester United players of "hiding" behind Erik ten Hag after a difficult start to the new season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd have lost two out of four PL games
- Petit believes Ten Hag is being made the scapegoat
- Red Devils showing signs of recovery after international break