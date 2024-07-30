Bruno Fernandes TurkeyBruno Fernandes Instagram
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes shares heartwarming Turkey holiday pictures with wife Ana Pinho

Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedShowbizPremier League

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes spent some quality time with his family while on holiday in Turkey.

  • Fernandes enjoyed family holiday in Turkey
  • Did not travel to the U.S. for pre-season tour
  • Expected to join the squad in Manchester next week
