Man Utd, Bayern Munich or Chelsea - who needs serial-winner Zinedine Zidane in the dugout most? Ranking Frenchman's options as former Real Madrid boss eyes a return to management

Zidane seems to be keen to get back into the game and there's plenty of options for him

A movie premiere is not the most likely place for the starting pistol to be fired on an almighty managerial tug of war. But at the recent maiden screening of a documentary charting the career of former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi, Zinedine Zidane's seven words to a reporter did exactly that.

"I'd certainly like to return to the bench," the legendary Frenchman said - and it appears that several top clubs across the continent were listening. That Zidane was speaking within the context of that prospective job coming in Italy didn't matter. In the hours and days that followed his comment, news feeds were flooded with stories linking Zidane with a string of the continent's best-known sides.

This is not the first time his name has been mentioned for the biggest jobs, of course. Since leaving his beloved Real Madrid for a second time in 2021, Zidane has had the pick of a whole host of different roles. However, up to now, he has proved to be an extremely discerning customer, turning down some truly massive opportunities after the projects failed to enthuse him.