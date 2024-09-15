FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BURNLEYAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd flop Antony brutally told he's 'too lightweight for the Premier League' as Newcastle transfer links rubbished

AntonyManchester UnitedTransfersNewcastlePremier League

Manchester United outcast Antony has been dubbed "too lightweight for the Premier League" while seeing links to Newcastle dismissed.

  • Antony told he is not fit for English top-flight
  • Newcastle unlikely to sign him
  • Brazilian played only a minute in EPL this season
