Man City women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Another twist in the WSL title race! Lionesses star Lauren Hemp's superb goal not enough as sloppy Cityzens made to pay for passiveness in dramatic defeat

Gareth Taylor's side were just minutes away from getting one hand on the trophy before Stina Blackstenius' late, late double

Stina Blackstenius has let Chelsea right back into the Women's Super League title race after her stoppage-time winner completed a dramatic, late turnaround for Arsenal at Manchester City. The hosts led 1-0 in the 88th minute, but Blackstenius quick-fire double changed everything, meaning Emma Hayes' side could be level on points with the Cityzens at the top of the table going into the final day.

Lauren Hemp put City 1-0 up with a fine finish in the first half, but they never really kicked on from there. Leila Ouahabi had a good chance to break the deadlock even earlier and Chloe Kelly should've done better with another opportunity, but the game descended into a lull from there and had a dead-rubber feel to it, despite it being a crucial fixture in the title race.

Arsenal had only really had one chance in the game, which saw Frida Maanum denied well by Khiara Keating, until they turned the pressure up in the closing stages. City had looked in control for most of the match, yet were suddenly fragile and hesitant at the back, collapsing to allow the Gunners to somehow leave with all three points.

If Chelsea beat already-relegated Bristol City later on Sunday and also overcome Tottenham in 10 days' time, they will be level with City at the top of the WSL table going into the final day of the season. It could well all come down to goal difference.

