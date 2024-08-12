Man City's fate to be decided! Hearing into club's alleged 115 FFP breaches brought forward & date finally set for verdict with relegation still a possibility for Premier League champions
Manchester City's hearing into 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules is now expected to start in September.
- Premier League champions facing inquiry
- Hearing will now take place next month
- Cityzens could be relegated if found guilty